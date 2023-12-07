100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Harriett Cole

Season 4 Episode 418 | 27m 07s

Dr. Chavis interviews life stylist, author and nationally syndicated advice columnist Harriet Cole. Cole discusses her upbringing, the impact of her Howard University education, career in journalism at Ebony magazine, and the state of the Black press today.

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 25:45
The Chavis Chronicles
Monie Love
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:45
Watch 25:55
The Chavis Chronicles
Howard Robertson
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:55
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
The Rich Legacy of Black Mayors
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:02
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
A Self-Made Billionaire
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
The Art Born from Covid-19
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Episode: S4 E405 | 27:29