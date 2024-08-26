Social Policy: Crash Course Government and Politics #49

Extras
Craig is going to dive into the controversy of monetary and fiscal policy.
Today, we wrap up our discussion of economic policy by looking at government regulation.
How does the government plays a role in the economy?
We return to the media by seeing how the government interacts with the content we see.
Today we look at the rather thorny issue of the media and its role in politics.
Last week we talked about special interest groups, but why have them in the first place?
Craig sets his sights on a hot topic: money in politics.
Let's dive into the history of American political parties.
Today, Craig talks about political parties and their role in American politics.
Political campaigns are a pretty big deal in the United States.
