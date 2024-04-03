100 WVIA Way
Curious Traveler

Curious Gdańsk

Season 6 Episode 612 | 27m 55s

Christine explores Gdanńsk’s history as a Baltic seaport and its medieval trade with Holland. In Main Town Hall, she investigates the art of the council room. Then she explains the influences of the Gdañsk city crest and visits Gdañsk’s Neptune Fountain and the Long Market. Lastly, she explores the WWII sites at Westerplatte Peninsula and the treasures of St. Mary’s Basilica, and the Amber Museum.

Aired: 10/14/23 | Expires: 02/28/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
