Curious Gdańsk

Christine explores Gdanńsk’s history as a Baltic seaport and its medieval trade with Holland. In Main Town Hall, she investigates the art of the council room. Then she explains the influences of the Gdañsk city crest and visits Gdañsk’s Neptune Fountain and the Long Market. Lastly, she explores the WWII sites at Westerplatte Peninsula and the treasures of St. Mary’s Basilica, and the Amber Museum.