100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Curious Traveler

Curious Upper Bavaria, Germany

Season 7 Episode 702 | 28m 28s

Christine gets curious about Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald and Munich. She explores the history of 'Mad' King Ludwig and his many castles, the Lohengrin swan knight legend, the legacy of the Wittelsbach Dynasty, the storybook village of Mittenwald, and the Bavarian tradition of lüftlmalerei mural art, and how it continues in some very modern and very curious ways.

Aired: 10/14/24 | Expires: 12/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 7 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:54
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Palaces & Castles
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Episode: S6 E610 | 28:54
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 27:57
Curious Traveler
Curious Bern
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Episode: S6 E609 | 27:57
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Warsaw
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Episode: S6 E611 | 28:50
Watch 27:55
Curious Traveler
Curious Gdańsk
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:55
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious Traveler Season 7
  • Curious Traveler Season 6
  • Curious Traveler Season 5
  • Curious Traveler Season 4
  • Curious Traveler Season 3
  • Curious Traveler Season 2
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Curious Allgäu & Füssen, Germany
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Episode: S7 E701 | 28:42
Watch 28:31
Curious Traveler
Curious Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Episode: S7 E703 | 28:31
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Franconia, Germany
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Episode: S7 E704 | 28:36
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Regensburg, Germany
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Episode: S7 E705 | 28:30
Watch 28:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Lyon, France
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Episode: S7 E706 | 28:45
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58