Daniel Gets a Shot/A Stormy Day

Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Kids play at a playground where everyone can play!
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.