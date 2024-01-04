100 WVIA Way
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Miss Elaina Gets Hurt/Daniel Feels Better

Season 2 Episode 7 | 26m 10s

Daniel is at Miss Elaina's house and the friends are playing "astronauts" with their toys! That is, until they crash into one another…OUCH! Lady Elaine comes and fixes up Miss Elaina's booboo but Daniel is reluctant to admit he is hurt as well. / Daniel is having a ball playing with Margaret but he accidentally falls, twisting his ankle. Mom is concerned so they pay a visit to Dr. Anna's office.

Aired: 05/31/15 | Expires: 02/02/24
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits the Dentist/Daniel’s First Haircut (ASL)
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:49
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:49
Watch 25:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Friend Max/A New Friend at the Clock Factory (ASL)
TBD
Episode: S5 E14 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Calm at the Restaurant/Calm at School (ASL)
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:25