Miss Elaina Gets Hurt/Daniel Feels Better

Daniel is at Miss Elaina's house and the friends are playing "astronauts" with their toys! That is, until they crash into one another…OUCH! Lady Elaine comes and fixes up Miss Elaina's booboo but Daniel is reluctant to admit he is hurt as well. / Daniel is having a ball playing with Margaret but he accidentally falls, twisting his ankle. Mom is concerned so they pay a visit to Dr. Anna's office.