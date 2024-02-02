Daniel's Grr-ific Grandpere/Making Mozies with Nana

Daniel Tiger is excited to spend the whole day with his grandpa, Grandpere! Whether they’re riding on Grandpere’s boat, sorting through Grandpere’s treasures, or even just relaxing on the sandy shore, they love the time they have together. / Daniel Tiger spends the whole day with Jodi and her Nana. Jodi and Nana love the special things they do together, like baking sweet treats and coloring.