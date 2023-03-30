100 WVIA Way
The Food Principle

Part 3: Hills, Hollers & Healing

Season 1 Episode 3 | 24m 47s

Appalachia is a land of paradoxes. How can a place so rich in biodiversity, natural beauty, and living culture suffer decade after decade from poverty and neglect? With the help of some fearless female community leaders, we’ll explore these seemingly contradictory elements and learn how food is being used in Appalachia as a vehicle for healing and recovery.

Aired: 03/29/23 | Expires: 10/09/24
