The Food Principle

Part 4: Roots Rising

Season 1 Episode 4 | 25m 17s

Appalachians write their own future, one in which deep roots are celebrated and communities rise together, hand-in-hand with stewardship of the land

Aired: 04/07/23 | Expires: 10/09/24
Extras
Watch 1:45
The Food Principle
4 Questions for The Food Principle
Host Jim Kane answers 4 questions about The Food Principle.
Clip: S1 | 1:45
Watch 24:47
The Food Principle
Part 3: Hills, Hollers & Healing
Appalachia is a place of paradoxes. Discover more about this land.
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:47
Watch 25:16
The Food Principle
Part 1: Architects & Builders
From New Nordic to new normal: See how the Danes are strengthening community through food.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:16
Watch 24:46
The Food Principle
Part 2: Pilots & Pollinators
Is it possible for the transformative power of community mindedness to ripple out?
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:46
