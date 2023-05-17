100 WVIA Way
A French Case

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 50m 35s

A police sketch reveals the face of Bernard Laroche, a cousin of Jean-Marie Villemin. Judge Lambert authorizes his arrest, under the watchful eyes of crazed journalists.

Aired: 06/15/23
Extras
Watch 48:03
A French Case
Episode 5
Jean-Marie Villemin rushes to the hospital to kiss his wife one last time.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:03
Watch 51:57
A French Case
Episode 6
In jail and pregnant, Christine Villemin begins a hunger strike.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:57
Watch 52:33
A French Case
Episode 1
Christine Villemin receives a phone call: her son Gregory has just been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:33
Watch 51:03
A French Case
Episode 3
Murielle Bolle’s testimony finally allows the police to make an arrest.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:03
Watch 52:20
A French Case
Episode 4
Judge Lambert releases Laroche and turns his attention to a new suspect.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:20
