A French Case

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 51m 03s

Despite an unanticipated delay, Murielle Bolle’s testimony finally allows the police to make an arrest. Then, a new twist turns everything upside down.

Aired: 06/15/23
Watch 48:03
A French Case
Episode 5
Jean-Marie Villemin rushes to the hospital to kiss his wife one last time.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:03
Watch 52:20
A French Case
Episode 4
Judge Lambert releases Laroche and turns his attention to a new suspect.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:20
Watch 51:57
A French Case
Episode 6
In jail and pregnant, Christine Villemin begins a hunger strike.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:57
Watch 50:35
A French Case
Episode 2
A police sketch reveals a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:35
Watch 52:33
A French Case
Episode 1
Christine Villemin receives a phone call: her son Gregory has just been kidnapped.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:33