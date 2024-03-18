100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gershwin Prize

Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Gershwin Prize

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 54m 05s

This spring, Elton John and Bernie Taupin received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 05/31/24
Corporate funding provided by Wells Fargo. Major support provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, The Leonore S. Gershwin Trust and The Ira & Leonore Gershwin Philanthropic Fund. Funding also provided by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; FTS International; and William C. Burton. Travel provided by United Airlines.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Gershwin Prize| Preview
Enjoy an all-star tribute to 2024 Gershwin Prize winners Elton John and Bernie Taupin
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:20
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser
Tune in March 31st to watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Preview: S2023 | 1:20
Watch 5:03
Gershwin Prize
Annie Lennox Sings Both Sides Now
Annie Lennox performs "Both Sides Now" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:03
Watch 4:17
Gershwin Prize
Diana Krall Performs For the Roses
Diana Krall performs "For the Roses" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:17
Watch 3:49
Gershwin Prize
Angélique Kidjo Sings Help Me
Angélique Kidjo performs "Help Me" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:49
Watch 3:32
Gershwin Prize
Cyndi Lauper Sings Blue
Cyndi Lauper performs "Blue" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:32
Watch 4:50
Gershwin Prize
Herbie Hancock and Ledisi Perform River
Ledisi and Herbie Hancock perform "River" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:50
Watch 5:06
Gershwin Prize
Brandi Carlile, Lucius and Celisse Perform Shine
Brandi Carlile, Lucius and Celisse perform "Shine" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:06
Watch 3:25
Gershwin Prize
An All-Star Ensemble Performs Big Yellow Taxi
An all-star ensemble sings "Big Yellow Taxi" at the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Joni Mitchell.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:25
Watch 0:51
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell's Gershwin Prize Acceptance Speech
Singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell accepts the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 0:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2023
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2022
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2020
  • Emilio and Gloria Estefan: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2016
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2015
  • Carole King: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney
Watch 1:24:06
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:24:06
Watch 55:24
Gershwin Prize
Lionel Richie: Gershwin Prize
Watch Lionel Richie receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 55:24
Gershwin Prize
Paul McCartney: Gershwin Prize
Watch Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Episode: S2010 E1
Watch 1:55:41
Gershwin Prize
Garth Brooks: Gershwin Prize
Watch Garth Brooks receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 1:25:41
Gershwin Prize
Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Gershwin Prize
Watch Emilio and Gloria Estefan receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:25:41
Watch 1:25:36
Gershwin Prize
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Tony Bennett receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:25:36
Watch 1:24:54
Gershwin Prize
Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Smokey Robinson receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:25:47
Gershwin Prize
Willie Nelson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Willie Nelson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2015 E1 | 1:25:47
Watch 55:16
Gershwin Prize
Carole King: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Full Episode
Carole King: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize In Performance at the White House
Episode: S2013 E1 | 55:16