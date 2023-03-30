Latest Episodes
This spring Elton John & Bernie Taupin received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Lionel Richie receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Watch Garth Brooks receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Emilio and Gloria Estefan receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Tony Bennett receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Smokey Robinson receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Watch Willie Nelson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Carole King: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize In Performance at the White House
Extras
Joni Mitchell & friends interpret Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" at the Gershwin Prize.
Charlie Puth performs "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert
Elton John performs "Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.
Brandi Carlile performs "Madman Across the Water" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.
Annie Lennox sings "Border Song" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert.
Elton John performs "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize.
Garth Brooks performs "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize.
Metallica plays a powerful rendition of "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding."
Elton John and Bernie Taupin reflect on their extraordinary journey in music.
Billy Porter performs "The Bitch is Back" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.