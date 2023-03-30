The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes Elton John and Bernie Taupin. A once-in-a-lifetime meeting between John, a young piano player, and lyricist Taupin together in 1967, they have forged a songwriting partnership that continues after more than 50 years. John and Taupin will receive the Gershwin Prize at an all-star concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20.