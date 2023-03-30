100 WVIA Way
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes Elton John and Bernie Taupin. A once-in-a-lifetime meeting between John, a young piano player, and lyricist Taupin together in 1967, they have forged a songwriting partnership that continues after more than 50 years. John and Taupin will receive the Gershwin Prize at an all-star concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20.

Watch 3:44
Gershwin Prize
Brandi Carlile | "Skyline Pigeon"
Brandi Carlile performs "Skyline Pigeon" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:44
Watch 0:30
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Gershwin Prize| Preview
Enjoy an all-star tribute to 2024 Gershwin Prize winners Elton John and Bernie Taupin
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:01
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin | "Your Song"
Elton John performs his timeless classic, "Your Song" at the 2024 LOC Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:01
Corporate funding provided by Wells Fargo. Major support provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, The Leonore S. Gershwin Trust and The Ira & Leonore Gershwin Philanthropic Fund. Funding also provided by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; FTS International; and William C. Burton. Travel provided by United Airlines.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2024
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2023
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2022
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2020
  • Emilio and Gloria Estefan: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2016
  • Gershwin Prize Season 2015
  • Carole King: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
  • Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney
Watch 1:54:05
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Gershwin Prize
This spring Elton John & Bernie Taupin received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:54:05
Watch 1:24:06
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Joni Mitchell receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:24:06
Watch 55:24
Gershwin Prize
Lionel Richie: Gershwin Prize
Watch Lionel Richie receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 55:24
Gershwin Prize
Paul McCartney: Gershwin Prize
Watch Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Episode: S2010 E1
Watch 1:55:41
Gershwin Prize
Garth Brooks: Gershwin Prize
Watch Garth Brooks receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 1:25:41
Gershwin Prize
Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Gershwin Prize
Watch Emilio and Gloria Estefan receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:25:41
Watch 1:25:36
Gershwin Prize
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Tony Bennett receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:25:36
Watch 1:24:54
Gershwin Prize
Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Smokey Robinson receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:25:47
Gershwin Prize
Willie Nelson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
Watch Willie Nelson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.
Episode: S2015 E1 | 1:25:47
Watch 55:16
Gershwin Prize
Carole King: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Full Episode
Carole King: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize In Performance at the White House
Episode: S2013 E1 | 55:16
Extras
Watch 3:24
Gershwin Prize
Joni Mitchell and Friends | "I'm Still Standing"
Joni Mitchell & friends interpret Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" at the Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:24
Watch 5:49
Gershwin Prize
Charlie Puth Performs "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"
Charlie Puth performs "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:49
Watch 5:04
Gershwin Prize
Elton John Performs "Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters"
Elton John performs "Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:04
Watch 5:50
Gershwin Prize
Brandi Carlile Performs Madman Across the Water
Brandi Carlile performs "Madman Across the Water" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:50
Watch 3:48
Gershwin Prize
Annie Lennox Sings "Border Song"
Annie Lennox sings "Border Song" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:48
Watch 5:08
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin | "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"
Elton John performs "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:08
Watch 3:49
Gershwin Prize
Garth Brooks | "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word"
Garth Brooks performs "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:49
Watch 8:11
Gershwin Prize
Metallica | Funeral for a Friend and Love Lies Bleeding
Metallica plays a powerful rendition of "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding."
Clip: S2024 E1 | 8:11
Watch 6:23
Gershwin Prize
Elton John and Bernie Taupin: Gershwin Prize | Acceptance Speech
Elton John and Bernie Taupin reflect on their extraordinary journey in music.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 6:23
Watch 3:48
Gershwin Prize
Billy Porter | "The Bitch is Back"
Billy Porter performs "The Bitch is Back" at the 2024 Gershwin Prize concert.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:48
