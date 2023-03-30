100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Global Spirit

Sound of the Soul

Season 2 Episode 211 | 57m 21s

Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of an Arab country where Muslims, Christians and Jews have lived together in relative peace for centuries. This powerful documentary demonstrates how music is a unifying, transcendent force and a strong starting point for reducing conflict and crossing religious divides. This episode reveals the essential oneness among all faiths through music.

Aired: 03/31/17
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 57:18
Global Spirit
The Call of Wisdom
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Episode: S2 E210 | 57:18
Watch 57:11
Global Spirit
Love, Fear & Beyond
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:11
Watch 57:41
Global Spirit
The Pilgrimage Experience
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:41
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
The Search for God
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
Episode: S2 E205 | 57:38
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09
Watch 58:28
Global Spirit
Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Episode: S2 E208 | 58:28
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
Inside Sacred Texts
Explore the origins, translations, and interpretations of sacred or revered texts.
Episode: S2 E204 | 57:38
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09
Watch 58:28
Global Spirit
Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Episode: S2 E208 | 58:28
Watch 57:18
Global Spirit
The Call of Wisdom
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Episode: S2 E210 | 57:18
Watch 57:41
Global Spirit
The Pilgrimage Experience
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:41
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
The Search for God
Discussing the search for God, perhaps the oldest of all spiritual quests.
Episode: S2 E205 | 57:38
Watch 57:11
Global Spirit
Love, Fear & Beyond
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:11
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
Inside Sacred Texts
Explore the origins, translations, and interpretations of sacred or revered texts.
Episode: S2 E204 | 57:38