Global Spirit

The Search for God

Season 2 Episode 205 | 57m 38s

Abrahamic faiths place the concept of “God” as an entity separate from and above man, indigenous peoples understand God or “Creator” as an integral, indivisible aspect of life, or nature. Some non-theistic faiths, such as Buddhism, focus on a transcendent quality or attribute that the Buddha attained. Two teachers from different faiths come together for a discussion on the concept of "God."

Aired: 03/31/17
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:25
Global Spirit
Earth Wisdom for a World in Crisis
Attend the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:25
Watch 57:21
Global Spirit
Sound of the Soul
Sound Of The Soul is a compelling portrait of how music unifies all faiths.
Episode: S2 E211 | 57:21
Watch 57:18
Global Spirit
The Call of Wisdom
Are we now as a species, headed for wisdom or catastrophe?
Episode: S2 E210 | 57:18
Watch 57:05
Global Spirit
Sacred Ecology
Explore the natural world as an access point to the sacred.
Episode: S2 E209 | 57:05
Watch 57:38
Global Spirit
Inside Sacred Texts
Explore the origins, translations, and interpretations of sacred or revered texts.
Episode: S2 E204 | 57:38
Watch 56:49
Global Spirit
The Art of Living and Dying
A deep conversation between two dedicated spiritual leaders in the end-of-life movement.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 58:09
Global Spirit
Stories to Remember
Two guests use the power of story and storytelling as a means of remembering.
Episode: S2 E206 | 58:09
Watch 58:28
Global Spirit
Rumi and the Sufi Path of Love
Why did UNESCO declare 2007 as "the year of Jalaluddin Rumi"?
Episode: S2 E208 | 58:28
Watch 57:41
Global Spirit
The Pilgrimage Experience
Explore pilgrimages, an important part of religions and spiritual traditions.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:41
Watch 57:11
Global Spirit
Love, Fear & Beyond
Explore the oppositional relationship between love and fear, with Carlos Santana.
Episode: S2 E201 | 57:11
