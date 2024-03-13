100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Gospel

Gospel's Second Century

Season 1 Episode 4 | 53m 01s

GOSPEL’s hour 4 opens in the 1990s, when a new generation of music producers, record executives and artists embraced the secular rhythms of R&B and hip-hop to modernize the gospel sound. The launch of the Platinum Age of Gospel brought commercially successful songs about faith to millions in clubs, on cable TV and on urban radio, but drew criticism that gospel music had gone too far.

Aired: 01/31/24 | Expires: 03/12/24
Corporate support for GOSPEL was provided by Bank of America. Major funding support was provided by the Lilly Endowment Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Emerson Collective and the Ford Foundation. Funding was also provided by members of The Inkwell Society and by public television viewers like you.
Extras
Watch 1:03
Gospel
Rev. Dwight Andrews Discusses C.L. Franklin's Influence
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:03
Watch 0:42
Gospel
Dionne on Mahalia
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:42
Watch 1:29
Gospel
Reverend C.L. Franklin Goes on the Record
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:29
Watch 4:47
Gospel
"Move on Up a Little Higher" Changes the Gospel Game
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:47
Watch 3:18
Gospel
Extended Trailer
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
Preview: S1 | 3:18
Watch 53:00
Gospel
The Gospel Train
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00
Watch 2:00
Gospel
Thomas Dorsey's Legacy
Thomas Dorsey co-founds the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:00
Watch 0:48
Gospel
The Art of Black Preaching
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:48
Watch 2:50
Gospel
The March on Washington Showcased Sermons and Songs
Mahalia provided the soundtrack and MLK gave the sermon for the 1963 March on Washington.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:50
Watch 53:01
Gospel
The Golden Age of Gospel
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:00
Gospel
The Gospel Train
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00
Watch 53:01
Gospel
The Golden Age of Gospel
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Gospel
Take the Message Everywhere
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:01