Gospel's Second Century

Extras
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Thomas Dorsey co-founds the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933.
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
Mahalia provided the soundtrack and MLK gave the sermon for the 1963 March on Washington.
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Latest Episodes
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.