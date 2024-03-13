Latest Episodes
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Extras
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
Mahalia provided the soundtrack and MLK gave the sermon for the 1963 March on Washington.
Shirley Caesar's 1988 album Live in Chicago features the song "Hold My Mule."
A month after the March on Washington, four little girls were murdered at a Sunday School.
Andre Crouch brought the gospel sound to the music of Michael Jackson and Madonna.
The legendary Mahalia Jackson provided the soundtrack for the Civil Rights Movement.
Twinkie Clark performs two of her gospel compositions for Henry Louis Gates, Jr.