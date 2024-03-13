100 WVIA Way
GOSPEL, the latest history series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr., digs deep into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song.

Watch 4:47
Gospel
"Move on Up a Little Higher" Changes the Gospel Game
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:47
Watch 0:42
Gospel
Dionne on Mahalia
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:42
Watch 2:00
Gospel
Thomas Dorsey's Legacy
Thomas Dorsey co-founds the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:00
Corporate support for GOSPEL was provided by Bank of America. Major funding support was provided by the Lilly Endowment Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Emerson Collective and the Ford Foundation. Funding was also provided by members of The Inkwell Society and by public television viewers like you.
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:00
Gospel
The Gospel Train
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:00
Watch 53:01
Gospel
Take the Message Everywhere
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Gospel
Gospel's Second Century
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:01
Watch 53:01
Gospel
The Golden Age of Gospel
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:01
Extras
Watch 1:03
Gospel
Rev. Dwight Andrews Discusses C.L. Franklin's Influence
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:03
Watch 1:29
Gospel
Reverend C.L. Franklin Goes on the Record
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:29
Watch 3:18
Gospel
Extended Trailer
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
Preview: S1 | 3:18
Watch 0:48
Gospel
The Art of Black Preaching
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
Clip: S1 E1 | 0:48
Watch 2:50
Gospel
The March on Washington Showcased Sermons and Songs
Mahalia provided the soundtrack and MLK gave the sermon for the 1963 March on Washington.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:50
Watch 1:25
Gospel
Shirley Caesar's Homage to Shoutin' John
Shirley Caesar's 1988 album Live in Chicago features the song "Hold My Mule."
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:25
Watch 5:12
Gospel
Musicians' Powerful Response to Birmingham Church Bombing
A month after the March on Washington, four little girls were murdered at a Sunday School.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:12
Watch 1:26
Gospel
Andrae Crouch Becomes the Go-To Producer for Pop & Hollywood
Andre Crouch brought the gospel sound to the music of Michael Jackson and Madonna.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:26
Watch 0:44
Gospel
Mahalia Provides the Soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement
The legendary Mahalia Jackson provided the soundtrack for the Civil Rights Movement.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:44
Watch 2:29
Gospel
Twinkie Clark Shows Why the Clark Sisters are Gospel Legends
Twinkie Clark performs two of her gospel compositions for Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:29