Great Yellowstone Thaw

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 40s

Surviving winter can be tough for the wildlife of Yellowstone, and will this year’s weather favor predator or prey? Will the grizzlies that emerge early survive, and why are the wolves and Great Gray Owls in danger of starvation? Plus find out how Yellowstone’s unique geology affects the mighty bison.

Aired: 06/20/17 | Expires: 01/10/24
Watch 53:35
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 3
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:35
Watch 3:04
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Wolves and Ground Squirrels
Wildlife Cameraman Charlie Hamilton James follows some hungry wolves near Jackson.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:04
Watch 2:56
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Beaver Evacuation
A beaver mom decides to carry her young kits away from the home, down river.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 3 Preview
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 53:40
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 2
Spring is here and Yellowstone is bursting into life, but the thaw is just beginning.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:40
Watch 2:58
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Beavers at Home
Kirk takes a peek into the private lives of the beavers on the Snake River.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 2 Preview
Spring is here and Yellowstone is bursting into life, but the thaw is just beginning.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Baby Bears
Casey follows a mom and two young cubs who’ve come out of hibernation.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:32
Watch 2:55
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Grizzly Bear Jackpot
A male grizzly emerges out of hibernation early. Can he find enough food to survive?
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Official Trailer
Journey to Yellowstone, where wildlife survives one of the greatest seasonal changes.
Preview: 0:30
