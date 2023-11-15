100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Great Yellowstone Thaw

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 40s

Spring in Yellowstone brings new life and a break from the brutal temperatures of winter, but the dangers aren’t over. The wildlife families now face a torrent of water cascading down the mountains as the Great Thaw gets underway, and the beavers are in particular danger.

Aired: 06/27/17 | Expires: 01/17/24
Extras
Watch 53:35
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 3
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:35
Watch 3:04
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Wolves and Ground Squirrels
Wildlife Cameraman Charlie Hamilton James follows some hungry wolves near Jackson.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:04
Watch 2:56
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Beaver Evacuation
A beaver mom decides to carry her young kits away from the home, down river.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 3 Preview
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Beavers at Home
Kirk takes a peek into the private lives of the beavers on the Snake River.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 2 Preview
Spring is here and Yellowstone is bursting into life, but the thaw is just beginning.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Baby Bears
Casey follows a mom and two young cubs who’ve come out of hibernation.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:32
Watch 53:40
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 1
Follow the dramatic ups and downs as the wildlife families brave a brutal winter.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:40
Watch 2:55
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Grizzly Bear Jackpot
A male grizzly emerges out of hibernation early. Can he find enough food to survive?
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Official Trailer
Journey to Yellowstone, where wildlife survives one of the greatest seasonal changes.
Preview: 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:35
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 3
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:40
Great Yellowstone Thaw
Episode 1
Follow the dramatic ups and downs as the wildlife families brave a brutal winter.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:40