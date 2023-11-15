Extras
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Wildlife Cameraman Charlie Hamilton James follows some hungry wolves near Jackson.
A beaver mom decides to carry her young kits away from the home, down river.
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Kirk takes a peek into the private lives of the beavers on the Snake River.
Spring is here and Yellowstone is bursting into life, but the thaw is just beginning.
Casey follows a mom and two young cubs who’ve come out of hibernation.
Follow the dramatic ups and downs as the wildlife families brave a brutal winter.
A male grizzly emerges out of hibernation early. Can he find enough food to survive?
Journey to Yellowstone, where wildlife survives one of the greatest seasonal changes.
Latest Episodes
Soaring temperatures bring wildfires, and something’s forced the beavers to leave home.
Follow the dramatic ups and downs as the wildlife families brave a brutal winter.