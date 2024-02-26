100 WVIA Way
Impossible Builds

Ice World

Season 1 Episode 5 | 55m 07s

Over the top, ambitious and nature-defying, China's incredible Ice World will transform 37 acres of sub-tropical quarry into a sub-zero ski resort. The construction team will have to battle the worst nature can throw at them. But if they can pull it off they'll make science fiction a reality.

Aired: 10/12/21
Watch 2:55
Impossible Builds
A Grueling Job
See how Site Manager Cao Ping works around the clock to ensure the resort’s completion.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:55
Watch 3:05
Impossible Builds
Early Complications
Complications over the quarry’s structure causes the team to go back to the drawing board.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:05
Watch 0:31
Impossible Builds
Episode 5 Preview | Ice World
Watch the nature-defying plan to turn a sub-tropical wasteland into a sub-zero ski resort.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:31
Watch 3:05
Impossible Builds
The Pandemic Halts Construction
Construction for Ice World is brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:05
Watch 3:05
Impossible Builds
Battling the Rain
The torrential rain proves to be an obstacle for the construction crew of Ice World.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:05
Watch 55:06
Impossible Builds
Skinny Skyscraper
Follow the construction of the skinniest skyscraper in the world.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:06
Watch 3:09
Impossible Builds
A Daring Design
See the groundbreaking design work of Architect Gregg Pasquarelli and his team.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:09
Watch 0:31
Impossible Builds
Episode 4 Preview | Skinny Skyscraper
Follow the construction of the skinniest skyscraper in the world.
Clip: S1 E4 | 0:31
Watch 3:07
Impossible Builds
Luxury Living
With the building’s exterior making progress, attention turns toward the interior design.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Watch 2:59
Impossible Builds
Arrival of the Crane
The team hurries to successfully assemble the newly arrived crane.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:59
