Skinny Skyscraper

Complications over the quarry’s structure causes the team to go back to the drawing board.
See how Site Manager Cao Ping works around the clock to ensure the resort’s completion.
The torrential rain proves to be an obstacle for the construction crew of Ice World.
Watch the nature-defying plan to turn a sub-tropical wasteland into a sub-zero ski resort.
Construction for Ice World is brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the groundbreaking design work of Architect Gregg Pasquarelli and his team.
High stakes are on the line when the concrete distribution begins.
Follow the construction of the skinniest skyscraper in the world.
With the building’s exterior making progress, attention turns toward the interior design.
Follow the construction of a multi-million dollar home sitting above and below water.
Can six sand islands be transformed into the most luxurious holiday destination on earth?
Follow the complex construction of a unique skyscraper with its skeleton on the outside.