Bomba & A Goodbye For Ty

Grandma Tilly introduces the kids to public art, and they learn from a photographer.
Freddie learns creative reuse techniques to build the perfect birdhouse.
An art curator’s work in an airport helps Freddie and Uncle Mars face flying and boredom.
Freddie’s visit to an art garden helps her cheer up Hildegard using the art of mosaic.
A bully has Sable ready to give up her dreams until a comic book artist’s super solution.
Freddie and Ty learn the artistic process behind self-portraits to express themselves.
An embarrassing event makes Freddie want to cover up at a mask making workshop.
Freddie looks for inspiration among the 300 works in a sculpture park and learns to relax.
Ty faces his fear of dancing after a confidence-boosting hip-hop lesson.
Ty learns how video games are made and realizes masterpieces can be a group effort.
Ty learns how video games are made and realizes masterpieces can be a group effort.
Freddie’s worried she will hang a gallery wall wrong but learns art has no ‘right’ way.
Freddie is inspired to make a change in her neighborhood after meeting a printmaker.
Freddie learns to throw clay while working through messy emotions.
Freddie visits an artist to learn a new way to get attention for a cause with art.
Freddie hopes a lesson in cultural music and dance will keep her connected to her cousin.
