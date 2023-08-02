100 WVIA Way
The Infinite Art Hunt

Bomba & A Goodbye For Ty

Season 1 Episode 16 | 28m 46s

Ty is heading to an art immersion program in New York and even though it's MONTHS away, Freddie is determined to convince him to stay with her. Together, they head to Taller Puertorriqueño to meet Tony and his son. They learn to play bomba drums and dance, two traditions that help Tony stay connected to his Puerto Rican roots.

Aired: 08/01/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Flamingo Fiasco
Grandma Tilly introduces the kids to public art, and they learn from a photographer.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Birdhouse
Freddie learns creative reuse techniques to build the perfect birdhouse.
The Infinite Art Hunt
Art in Unexpected Places
An art curator’s work in an airport helps Freddie and Uncle Mars face flying and boredom.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Wanda Blob
Freddie’s visit to an art garden helps her cheer up Hildegard using the art of mosaic.
The Infinite Art Hunt
Sonic Sable
A bully has Sable ready to give up her dreams until a comic book artist’s super solution.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Me I See
Freddie and Ty learn the artistic process behind self-portraits to express themselves.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Ketchup Catastrophe
An embarrassing event makes Freddie want to cover up at a mask making workshop.
The Infinite Art Hunt
A New Perspective
Freddie looks for inspiration among the 300 works in a sculpture park and learns to relax.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Summer Dance Off
Ty faces his fear of dancing after a confidence-boosting hip-hop lesson.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Crestfallen Mallard
Ty learns how video games are made and realizes masterpieces can be a group effort.
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Art Wall
Freddie’s worried she will hang a gallery wall wrong but learns art has no ‘right’ way.
Episode: S1 E112 | 28:46
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Lot
Freddie is inspired to make a change in her neighborhood after meeting a printmaker.
Episode: S1 E113 | 28:46
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Infinite Art Hunt
A Piece of Home
Freddie learns to throw clay while working through messy emotions.
Episode: S1 E114 | 28:46
The Infinite Art Hunt
More Trees Please!
Freddie visits an artist to learn a new way to get attention for a cause with art.
Episode: S1 E111 | 28:46
The Infinite Art Hunt
The Infinite Art Hunt
