100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

What Could We See with a Planet-Sized Telescope?

Season 13 Episode 6 | 16m 00s

The James Webb Telescope just took a photo of a newly discovered exoplanet. Exciting stuff but the raw image just looks like a small, faint dot—not a fully detailed world. The question is, just how big would a telescope need to be to actually see an alien world in detail? Let’s explore diffraction, resolution, wild telescope tech, and one mind-blowing idea that could change everything.

Aired: 05/26/25
Extras
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Watch 12:15
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15
Watch 11:20
Be Smart
Camouflage Isn't What It Appears To Be
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Episode: S12 E15 | 11:20
Watch 11:17
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 26:19
Be Smart
The Argument for De-Extinction: Explained
Dire wolves are back—sort of.
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:19
Watch 16:53
Be Smart
Will Earth Run Out of Oxygen
The key enzyme behind photosynthesis isn’t actually all that great at its job.
Episode: S13 E4 | 16:53
Watch 16:40
Be Smart
What’s Inside the Oldest Rocks in the World?
The oldest rocks on Earth are more than just ancient—they’re time machines!
Episode: S13 E3 | 16:40
Watch 17:11
Be Smart
Why Your Grandma Is an Evolutionary Mystery
This is one of the weirdest mysteries of human evolution: Why do we have grandmas?
Episode: S13 E2 | 17:11
Watch 11:06
Be Smart
The Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the RainThe Weird Science That Lets Insects Fly in the Rain
Insects and birds have an awesome superpower that repels water and keeps them airborne in the rain.
Episode: E1 | 11:06
Watch 12:28
Be Smart
What Synesthesia Feels Like
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
Episode: S12 E18 | 12:28
Watch 14:35
Be Smart
Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful
How a chemical in lizard spit inspired one of the most important medical advancements.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:35
Watch 12:15
Be Smart
How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Episode: S12 E16 | 12:15
Watch 11:20
Be Smart
Camouflage Isn't What It Appears To Be
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Episode: S12 E15 | 11:20
Watch 11:17
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17