Kandace Springs brings a stunning mix of jazz, soul and pop. With her all-female band, she performs songs from her 2020 album “The Women Who Raised Me”. In a funky yet sophisticated set, Springs delivers songs to honor her vocal influences including: Nina Simone’s “I Put a Spell on You”, Bonnie Raitt’s vocals on “I Can't Make You Love Me”, and Sade’s “Love is Stronger Than Pride.”