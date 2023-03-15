100 WVIA Way
King of the Skies

Disaster Week

Season 1 Episode 7 | 54m 34s

July 1935 - August 1935: Fokker and Plesman blame each other for the more and more frequent fatal crashes, and both get to a breaking point. Was everything worth this pain?

Aired: 05/03/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:37
King of the Skies
The Future
November 1918 - October 1919: Albert Plesman and Anthony Fokker meet in Amsterdam.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:37
Watch 50:37
King of the Skies
The Rules of the Game
May 1920 - October 1920: Plesman realizes that his ideal of civil aviation is at risk.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:37
Watch 50:37
King of the Skies
Stand Alone
August 1925 - October 1925: Fokker moves to the US and Plesman invests in a prototype.
Episode: S1 E3 | 50:37
Watch 58:31
King of the Skies
Crash
October 1929 - April 1930: 1929’s stock market crash hits both Plesman and Fokker.
Episode: S1 E4 | 58:31
Watch 50:50
King of the Skies
New Year's Eve
October 1933 - January 1934: When Fokker’s new plane fails, Plesman must fly a slower one.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:50
Watch 46:44
King of the Skies
The Uiver
September 1934 - October 1934: Plesman wants to launch the new DC-2 into a great air race.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:44
Watch 57:43
King of the Skies
Peace
August 1939 - January 1940: Our duo is brought back together by the Dutch government.
Episode: S1 E8 | 57:43