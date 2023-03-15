The Rules of the Game

Latest Episodes
November 1918 - October 1919: Albert Plesman and Anthony Fokker meet in Amsterdam.
August 1925 - October 1925: Fokker moves to the US and Plesman invests in a prototype.
October 1929 - April 1930: 1929’s stock market crash hits both Plesman and Fokker.
October 1933 - January 1934: When Fokker’s new plane fails, Plesman must fly a slower one.
September 1934 - October 1934: Plesman wants to launch the new DC-2 into a great air race.
July 1935 - August 1935: Fokker and Plesman blame each other for the frequent crashes.
August 1939 - January 1940: Our duo is brought back together by the Dutch government.