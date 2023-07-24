100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Little Women

Episode 2

Season 2018 Episode 2 | 53m 03s

Mr. March falls ill, and Marmee goes to Washington to care for him. Jo receives a surprise at Christmas. Laurie tries to tell Jo how he feels, and John Brooke proposes to Meg. Amy gets the chance to travel to Europe, and Jo moves to New York to pursue her writing, but Beth’s health is failing, and the family must face their most difficult challenge yet.

Aired: 05/19/18 | Expires: 09/10/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 1:38
Little Women
Castles in the Air
The cast reveal their personal "castles in the air."
Clip: S2018 | 1:38
Watch 2:14
Little Women
Laurie & Jo
The cast and creators of Little Women explore the story's most complicated couple.
Clip: S2018 | 2:14
Watch 52:42
Little Women
Episode 3
There are new additions to the March family, but Beth’s health and spirits flag.
Episode: S2018 E3 | 52:42
Watch 0:28
Little Women
Preview
See a preview for Little Women, Episode 3.
Preview: S2018 E3 | 0:28
Watch 0:28
Little Women
Preview
See a preview for Little Women, Episode 2.
Preview: S2018 E2 | 0:28
Watch 0:58
Little Women
Scene
See a scene from Little Women, Episode 3.
Clip: S2018 E3 | 0:58
Watch 0:46
Little Women
Scene
See a scene from Little Women, Episode 2.
Clip: S2018 E2 | 0:46
Watch 1:58
Little Women
Cast Superlatives
The cast of Little Women tell all!
Clip: S2018 | 1:58
Watch 1:52
Little Women
How Much Like Your Character Are You?
The Little Women cast reveal similarities between themselves and their characters.
Clip: S2018 | 1:52
Watch 1:53
Little Women
Fun Off Set
The cast of Little Women share their favorite off-set memories.
Clip: S2018 | 1:53
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:42
Little Women
Episode 3
There are new additions to the March family, but Beth’s health and spirits flag.
Episode: S2018 E3 | 52:42
Watch 53:02
Little Women
Episode 1
With their father away at war, the March sisters come to terms with their new life.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 53:02