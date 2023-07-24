100 WVIA Way
Little Women

Episode 1

Season 2018 Episode 1 | 53m 02s

With their father away at war, the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy come to terms with their new life alongside their mother, Marmee. The girls also make friends with Laurie, the new boy next door.

Aired: 05/12/18 | Expires: 01/16/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:14
Little Women
Laurie & Jo
The cast and creators of Little Women explore the story's most complicated couple.
Clip: S2018 | 2:14
Watch 1:38
Little Women
Castles in the Air
The cast reveal their personal "castles in the air."
Clip: S2018 | 1:38
Watch 53:03
Little Women
Episode 2
Travel is in the cards for Amy and Jo, but Beth's health is failing.
Episode: S2018 E2 | 53:03
Watch 0:28
Little Women
Preview
See a preview for Little Women, Episode 2.
Preview: S2018 E2 | 0:28
Watch 52:42
Little Women
Episode 3
There are new additions to the March family, but Beth’s health and spirits flag.
Episode: S2018 E3 | 52:42
Watch 0:28
Little Women
Preview
See a preview for Little Women, Episode 3.
Preview: S2018 E3 | 0:28
Watch 0:58
Little Women
Scene
See a scene from Little Women, Episode 3.
Clip: S2018 E3 | 0:58
Watch 0:46
Little Women
Scene
See a scene from Little Women, Episode 2.
Clip: S2018 E2 | 0:46
Watch 1:58
Little Women
Cast Superlatives
The cast of Little Women tell all!
Clip: S2018 | 1:58
Watch 1:52
Little Women
How Much Like Your Character Are You?
The Little Women cast reveal similarities between themselves and their characters.
Clip: S2018 | 1:52
