Margaret: The Rebel Princess

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 10s

Learn how Princess Margaret’s life and loves reflected the social and sexual revolution that transformed the western world during the 20th century, and redefined society’s image of the modern princess.

Aired: 02/09/19
Watch 53:39
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Episode 2
Take a peek at Princess Margaret’s early married life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:39
Watch 3:08
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Falling in Love
At 17, Princess Margaret seems to enjoy partying more than her royal duties.
Clip: 3:08
Watch 3:06
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Princess Margaret’s Childhood
Margaret’s life peaks at the age of six when her father becomes king.
Clip: 3:06
Watch 0:30
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Preview
Follow an intimate two-part series profiling Princess Margaret.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:09
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Life on Mustique
Princess Margaret creates a life for herself on the island of Mustique.
Clip: 3:09
Watch 2:42
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
A Royal Tour
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowden arrive in Los Angeles for a royal tour in the U.S.
Clip: 2:42
