100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Margaret: The Rebel Princess

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 39s

Peek in on Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones at the start of their married life. They’re happy to ride the wave of a cultural and sexual revolution that’s transforming Britain, but a more open society may spell trouble for the monarchy.

Aired: 02/09/19 | Expires: 04/09/23
Extras
Watch 54:10
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Episode 1
Learn how Princess Margaret’s life and loves reflected the changing world.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:10
Watch 3:09
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Life on Mustique
Princess Margaret creates a life for herself on the island of Mustique.
Clip: 3:09
Watch 0:30
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Preview
Follow an intimate two-part series profiling Princess Margaret.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 3:08
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Falling in Love
At 17, Princess Margaret seems to enjoy partying more than her royal duties.
Clip: 3:08
Watch 3:06
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Princess Margaret’s Childhood
Margaret’s life peaks at the age of six when her father becomes king.
Clip: 3:06
Watch 2:42
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
A Royal Tour
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowden arrive in Los Angeles for a royal tour in the U.S.
Clip: 2:42
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:10
Margaret: The Rebel Princess
Episode 1
Learn how Princess Margaret’s life and loves reflected the changing world.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:10