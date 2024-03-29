NOW STREAMING, 'Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros', is a film by Frederick Wiseman, that showcases the Troisgros family and their three restaurants located in central France. The film is about the artistry, ingenuity, and imagination that goes into creating and presenting meals of the highest quality. 'MENUS-PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS' PREMIERED ON PBS, MARCH 22.