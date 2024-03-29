Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

Latest Episodes
This Frederick Wiseman documentary showcases a Michelin star family restaurant in France.
Watch the meticulous detail and artistry that goes into plating some stunning desserts.
Armed with baskets, Troisgros staff members set off to gather greens for the day's menu.
In this clip, César and his father Michel give discerning feedback on some menu items.
Troisgros wait staff guide diners through the complex and artistic dishes with expertise.
Veal brains and frogs are among the dishes being prepared in the Troisgros kitchens.
At Troisgros, chefs work with quiet precision to prep the raw ingredients for the dishes.
