100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOW STREAMING, 'Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros', is a film by Frederick Wiseman, that showcases the Troisgros family and their three restaurants located in central France. The film is about the artistry, ingenuity, and imagination that goes into creating and presenting meals of the highest quality. 'MENUS-PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS' PREMIERED ON PBS, MARCH 22.

Watch 5:23
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
A Kitchen in Full Swing and a Tour
The kitchen bustles as the orders come in, and some diners get a tour of the kitchen.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:23
Watch 1:04
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
The Meat Smoker
Chef César Troisgros checks on the meat that is being smoked outside his restaurant.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:04
Watch 4:15
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Plating with Care, and Evolving Cuisine
Chefs work on some meticulously crafted plates, and Michel discusses evolving cuisine.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:15
MENUS-PLAISIRS - LES TROISGROS is a film by Frederick Wiseman. Producer, Director, Editor Frederick Wiseman, photography James Bishop, sound Jean-Paul Mugel, producers Karen Konicek & Oliver Giel. Produced by 3 Star LLC in association with Zipporah Films, GBH, and the Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided to ITVS by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The film was made possible by JustFilms Ford Foundation and Pershing Square Foundation. Fiscal sponsor Filmmakers Collaborative.
Latest Episodes
Watch 3:59:51
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
This Frederick Wiseman documentary showcases a Michelin star family restaurant in France.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 3:59:51
Extras
Watch 1:21
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Birds Nests and Chocolate Capers
Watch the meticulous detail and artistry that goes into plating some stunning desserts.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:21
Watch 2:33
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Foraging for Troisgros
Armed with baskets, Troisgros staff members set off to gather greens for the day's menu.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:33
Watch 2:33
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Food Scrutiny
In this clip, César and his father Michel give discerning feedback on some menu items.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:33
Watch 2:55
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Waiters at Tables
Troisgros wait staff guide diners through the complex and artistic dishes with expertise.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:55
Watch 1:13
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Veal Brains and Frogs
Veal brains and frogs are among the dishes being prepared in the Troisgros kitchens.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:13
Watch 0:54
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Chefs at Work
At Troisgros, chefs work with quiet precision to prep the raw ingredients for the dishes.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 0:54
Watch 1:33
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Preview
This Wiseman documentary follows a family, who manage three quality restaurants in France.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:33