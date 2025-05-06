May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
India strikes Pakistani territory in response to militant attack on tourists
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will stop bombing Houthi rebels in Yemen
Carney shuts down Trump's threats to annex Canada, says tensions will take time to resolve
GOP Rep. Malliotakis on breaking with her party and taking a stand against Medicaid cuts
As Germany selects a new conservative chancellor, a look at the challenges he inherits
What's behind the major delays and cancellations at Newark's airport
Understanding the conclave, the secretive process to choose a new pope
How Trump's college crackdown is raising concerns about free speech and academic freedom
What the Constitution says about noncitizens' rights as Trump doubts need for due process
Sierra Hull reflects on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode