Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland

Season 1 Episode 3

In Canada’s heartland, Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and learns how thriving immigrant communities in Edmonton and Calgary are reshaping the Canadian identity.

Aired: 05/12/25
Extras
Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 1 Preview
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Preview: S1 | 2:00
Watch 6:15
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What Makes Alaska… Alaska? With Author Julia O’Malley
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:15
Latest Episodes
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1