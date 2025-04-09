100 WVIA Way
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities

Season 1 Episode 2

Pati explores the sister cities of Alaska’s capital, Juneau, and the capital of Canada’s Yukon Territory, Whitehorse. She finds a pioneering culture of artistry and entrepreneurship thriving alongside the unforgiving wilderness.

Aired: 05/05/25
Extras
Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 1 Preview
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Preview: S1 | 2:00
Watch 6:15
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What Makes Alaska… Alaska? With Author Julia O’Malley
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:15
Latest Episodes
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1