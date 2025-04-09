Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities

Extras
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Latest Episodes
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.