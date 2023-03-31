100 WVIA Way
Season 1 Episode 1

Discover how successful aging is possible when intergenerational loved ones are intentional about their needs, communicate from the heart, and prepare before a potential health crisis may occur.

Original production funding for Fast-Forward was provided by The John A. Hartford Foundation and The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Fast-Forward is a production of FLX Entertainment in association with TPT|Twin Cities PBS, in partnership with Next Avenue.
Fast Forward
Introduction to Fast-Forward: Look Into Your Future
Meet the four families who participated in Fast-Forward.
Fast Forward
A Millennial Participates in a Fit and Fall Class
Wearing MIT’s AGNES, Drey participates in a Fit and Fall class designed for older adults.
Fast Forward
Welcome to Frieda: (Re)connecting Generations
L’Oreal and Carol visit Frieda — a cafe designed to bring generations together.
Fast Forward
Preview
Follow four families as they travel into their futures to take a proactive look at aging.
Fast Forward
Extended Preview
Follow four families as they travel into their futures to take a proactive look at aging.
Fast Forward
Meet A.G.N.E.S. - M.I.T. AgeLab’s Aging Suit
An overview of the AgeLab’s A.G.N.E.S. suit worn by the cast in Fast-Forward.
Fast Forward
Send People Into the Future
Fast-Forward’s cast and experts explore the idea that older can mean happier.
Fast Forward
Aging Together
Fast-Forward’s cast and experts explore the social and intergenerational aspects of aging.
