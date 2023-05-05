100 WVIA Way
PBS KIDS Talk About

PBS KIDS Talk About: Life Changes

Season 3 Episode 8 | 10m 08s

Everyone experiences big life changes, like getting older, moving, or changes in family and friends. Real families talk about these exciting and difficult changes. They share what helps them be brave and confident during transitions.

Aired: 04/30/23
Extras
Watch 3:52
PBS KIDS Talk About
PBS KIDS Talk About: When You’re Feeling Scared
Real families sit down to have conversations about what helps when they feel scared.
Episode: S3 E10 | 3:52
Watch 3:02
PBS KIDS Talk About
PBS KIDS Talk About: When a Pet Dies
A family talks about the death of a pet and how to support each other when they feel sad.
Episode: S3 E9 | 3:02
Watch 1:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Life Changes: Divorce
Parent and child talk about changes their family experienced because of a divorce.
Clip: S3 E8 | 1:30
Watch 2:06
PBS KIDS Talk About
Life Changes: Fitting In
Parent and child talk about changes happening at school.
Clip: S3 E8 | 2:06
Watch 11:11
PBS KIDS Talk About
Celebrating Family
Children and parents celebrate the things that make each of their families unique.
Episode: S3 E5 | 11:11
Watch 10:00
PBS KIDS Talk About
Scary Things
Who do you talk to when you’re scared? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
Episode: S3 E4 | 10:00
Watch 6:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Perseverancia
Las familias reales se sientan con PBS KIDS para tener una auténtica conversación.
Episode: S3 E3 | 6:30
Watch 9:49
PBS KIDS Talk About
Perseverance
Real families sit down with PBS KIDS to have real conversations about perseverance.
Episode: S3 E2 | 9:49
Watch 9:28
PBS KIDS Talk About
Friendship
What qualities make a good friend? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
Episode: S3 E1 | 9:28
Watch 0:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Season 3 Promo
PBS KIDS Talk About is back for Season 3!
Clip: 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS KIDS Talk About Season 3
  • PBS KIDS Talk About Season 2
  • PBS KIDS Talk About Season 1
