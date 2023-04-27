PBS KIDS Talk About: When You’re Feeling Scared

Extras
Parent and child talk about changes happening at school.
Real families talk about big, exciting, and difficult life changes.
A family talks about the death of a pet and how to support each other when they feel sad.
Parent and child talk about changes their family experienced because of a divorce.
Children and parents celebrate the things that make each of their families unique.
Who do you talk to when you’re scared? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
Las familias reales se sientan con PBS KIDS para tener una auténtica conversación.
Real families sit down with PBS KIDS to have real conversations about perseverance.
What qualities make a good friend? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
PBS KIDS Talk About is back for Season 3!
What do you like to learn about? Kids like you share their favorite things about school.
Real families share tips to help children build resilience and handle changes at school.
What does your family think it means to be brave?