PBS KIDS Talk About

PBS KIDS Talk About: When You’re Feeling Scared

Season 3 Episode 10 | 3m 52s

What helps when you feel scared? Real families sit down to have real conversations about the strategies that help them feel better, from taking a deep breath to talking to someone.

Aired: 04/30/23
Extras
Watch 2:06
PBS KIDS Talk About
Life Changes: Fitting In
Parent and child talk about changes happening at school.
Clip: S3 E8 | 2:06
Watch 10:08
PBS KIDS Talk About
PBS KIDS Talk About: Life Changes
Real families talk about big, exciting, and difficult life changes.
Episode: S3 E8 | 10:08
Watch 3:02
PBS KIDS Talk About
PBS KIDS Talk About: When a Pet Dies
A family talks about the death of a pet and how to support each other when they feel sad.
Episode: S3 E9 | 3:02
Watch 1:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Life Changes: Divorce
Parent and child talk about changes their family experienced because of a divorce.
Clip: S3 E8 | 1:30
Watch 11:11
PBS KIDS Talk About
Celebrating Family
Children and parents celebrate the things that make each of their families unique.
Episode: S3 E5 | 11:11
Watch 10:00
PBS KIDS Talk About
Scary Things
Who do you talk to when you’re scared? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
Episode: S3 E4 | 10:00
Watch 6:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Perseverancia
Las familias reales se sientan con PBS KIDS para tener una auténtica conversación.
Episode: S3 E3 | 6:30
Watch 9:49
PBS KIDS Talk About
Perseverance
Real families sit down with PBS KIDS to have real conversations about perseverance.
Episode: S3 E2 | 9:49
Watch 9:28
PBS KIDS Talk About
Friendship
What qualities make a good friend? PBS KIDS asked real families to share.
Episode: S3 E1 | 9:28
Watch 0:30
PBS KIDS Talk About
Season 3 Promo
PBS KIDS Talk About is back for Season 3!
Clip: 0:30
