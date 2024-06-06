100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Physics Girl

I WAS THERE! How David Blaine flew helium balloons to the height of jets (and jumped)

Season 4 Episode 29 | 10m 12s

David Blaine casually floated up to 25,000ft over the Arizona desert holding 52 helium balloons. I was invited to witness the testing and preparation!

Aired: 09/03/20
Extras
Watch 7:55
Physics Girl
Exploding soda cans with electromagnets in SLOW MOTION ft Joe Hanson
Watch a soda can rip itself apart in a fiery explosion!
Episode: S1 E27 | 7:55
Watch 6:09
Physics Girl
Why RED BUBBLES are impossible… or are they?!
Take a look at bubbles and you’ll see that they're actually missing colors!
Episode: S4 E30 | 6:09
Watch 11:01
Physics Girl
Fact-Checking this Viral Bottle Trick
What is cavitation?
Episode: S4 E28 | 11:01
Watch 12:19
Physics Girl
The Science of Ventilation
How likely are you to get sick on an airplane?
Episode: S4 E27 | 12:19
Watch 9:00
Physics Girl
Insanely Fun DIY Science Experiments at Home
Fun DIY at-home science experiments.
Episode: S4 E26 | 9:00
Watch 14:56
Physics Girl
Ballistic Ping Pong Ball vs. Tennis Ball at 450km/h!
What happens when you shoot a ballistic ping pong ball going 450kph at a tennis ball?
Episode: S4 E22 | 14:56
Watch 9:52
Physics Girl
Unique At-Home Science Experiments!
Dianna from Physics Girl walks through 5 experiments.
Episode: S4 E24 | 9:52
Watch 20:41
Physics Girl
Candid Interview with COVID-19 ER Nurse and Epidemiologist
ER Nurse Practitioner and Epidemiologist talk about their experiences with the pandemic.
Episode: S4 E23 | 20:41
Watch 6:30
Physics Girl
HOME CHALLENGE: 20 Easy Experiments in 5 Minutes
Bored adult or a parent stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine? Try this!
Episode: S4 E21 | 6:30
Watch 7:58
Physics Girl
What Happens to Your Reflection if You Bend a Spoon Inward?
What happens to your image if you bend a spoon from concave to convex?
Episode: S4 E20 | 7:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Physics Girl Season 4
  • Physics Girl Season 3
  • Physics Girl Season 2
  • Physics Girl Season 1
Watch 7:55
Physics Girl
Exploding soda cans with electromagnets in SLOW MOTION ft Joe Hanson
Watch a soda can rip itself apart in a fiery explosion!
Episode: S1 E27 | 7:55
Watch 6:09
Physics Girl
Why RED BUBBLES are impossible… or are they?!
Take a look at bubbles and you’ll see that they're actually missing colors!
Episode: S4 E30 | 6:09
Watch 11:01
Physics Girl
Fact-Checking this Viral Bottle Trick
What is cavitation?
Episode: S4 E28 | 11:01
Watch 12:19
Physics Girl
The Science of Ventilation
How likely are you to get sick on an airplane?
Episode: S4 E27 | 12:19
Watch 9:00
Physics Girl
Insanely Fun DIY Science Experiments at Home
Fun DIY at-home science experiments.
Episode: S4 E26 | 9:00
Watch 14:56
Physics Girl
Ballistic Ping Pong Ball vs. Tennis Ball at 450km/h!
What happens when you shoot a ballistic ping pong ball going 450kph at a tennis ball?
Episode: S4 E22 | 14:56
Watch 9:52
Physics Girl
Unique At-Home Science Experiments!
Dianna from Physics Girl walks through 5 experiments.
Episode: S4 E24 | 9:52
Watch 20:41
Physics Girl
Candid Interview with COVID-19 ER Nurse and Epidemiologist
ER Nurse Practitioner and Epidemiologist talk about their experiences with the pandemic.
Episode: S4 E23 | 20:41
Watch 6:30
Physics Girl
HOME CHALLENGE: 20 Easy Experiments in 5 Minutes
Bored adult or a parent stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine? Try this!
Episode: S4 E21 | 6:30
Watch 7:58
Physics Girl
What Happens to Your Reflection if You Bend a Spoon Inward?
What happens to your image if you bend a spoon from concave to convex?
Episode: S4 E20 | 7:58