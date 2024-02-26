100 WVIA Way
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents

Episode 3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 00s

England has a new monarch, King James I, and Elizabeth’s former spymaster, Robert Cecil, faces his toughest test. A group of religious extremists’ plan to blow-up the Houses of Parliament with the King inside – what we call the Gunpowder Plot.

Aired: 02/10/18 | Expires: 04/02/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 3 Preview
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history, the Gunpowder Plot.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Gerard Hides from the King and Cecil’s Men
Gerard hides from the King and Cecil’s men at Eliza Vaux’s home.
Clip: S1 | 2:58
Watch 1:36
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
The Gunpowder Plot
Cecil shows James the Letter about the Gunpowder Plot.
Clip: S1 | 1:36
Watch 1:23
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
James Creates the Unite Coin
James creates the Unite Coin.
Clip: S1 | 1:23
Watch 2:32
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Guy Fawkes is Captured
Guy Fawkes is captured.
Clip: S1 | 2:32
Watch 54:00
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 2
Robert Cecil battles for his spy network and the power to choose the next King of England.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:00
Watch 1:18
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Elizabeth Spends Her Life in Little Rooms
Elizabeth has spent all her life in little rooms.
Clip: S1 | 1:18
Watch 2:11
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Queen Elizabeth Chooses Her Successor
Queen Elizabeth chooses her successor on her death bed.
Clip: S1 | 2:11
Watch 2:01
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
William and Robert Cecil
Introduction to William and Robert Cecil and their home.
Clip: S1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 2 Preview
Robert Cecil battles for his spy network and the power to choose the next King of England.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
