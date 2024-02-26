Extras
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history, the Gunpowder Plot.
Gerard hides from the King and Cecil’s men at Eliza Vaux’s home.
Cecil shows James the Letter about the Gunpowder Plot.
James creates the Unite Coin.
Guy Fawkes is captured.
Robert Cecil battles for his spy network and the power to choose the next King of England.
Elizabeth has spent all her life in little rooms.
Queen Elizabeth chooses her successor on her death bed.
Introduction to William and Robert Cecil and their home.
William Cecil, Elizabeth I’s spy master, discovers a conspiracy to assassinate the Queen.