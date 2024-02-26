100 WVIA Way
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 00s

Elizabeth’s enemies grow in strength but Robert Cecil, her spymaster, also fights an enemy within. An ambitious aristocrat is trying to takeover his network. At stake is control over the aging Queen and the power to choose the next King of England.

Aired: 02/03/18
Extras
Watch 0:30
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 3 Preview
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history, the Gunpowder Plot.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 54:00
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 3
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history, the Gunpowder Plot.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:00
Watch 1:36
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
The Gunpowder Plot
Cecil shows James the Letter about the Gunpowder Plot.
Clip: S1 | 1:36
Watch 1:23
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
James Creates the Unite Coin
James creates the Unite Coin.
Clip: S1 | 1:23
Watch 2:58
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Gerard Hides from the King and Cecil’s Men
Gerard hides from the King and Cecil’s men at Eliza Vaux’s home.
Clip: S1 | 2:58
Watch 2:32
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Guy Fawkes is Captured
Guy Fawkes is captured.
Clip: S1 | 2:32
Watch 2:01
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
William and Robert Cecil
Introduction to William and Robert Cecil and their home.
Clip: S1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 2 Preview
Robert Cecil battles for his spy network and the power to choose the next King of England.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:18
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Elizabeth Spends Her Life in Little Rooms
Elizabeth has spent all her life in little rooms.
Clip: S1 | 1:18
Watch 2:11
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Queen Elizabeth Chooses Her Successor
Queen Elizabeth chooses her successor on her death bed.
Clip: S1 | 2:11
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:00
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 3
Cecil exposes the most infamous terrorist threat in British history, the Gunpowder Plot.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:00
Watch 53:59
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Episode 1
William Cecil, Elizabeth I’s spy master, discovers a conspiracy to assassinate the Queen.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:59