Second Opinion with Joan Lunden

Racial Disparities in Maternal Health

Season 18 Episode 1802 | 26m 46s

Pregnant women in the United States are more than twice as likely to die from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth than those in most other high- income countries in the world. And behind these statistics lie startling racial disparities in the care, treatment, and health outcomes for women of color.

Aired: 01/31/22
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome (PACS)
We track “long-haulers” to learn more about the long-term health effects post-COVID.
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Antibiotic Resistance
The panel discusess antibiotic resistance, a threat to global health and food security.
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Pre-diabetes
The panel discusses stopping pre-diabetes from turning into full-fledged diabetes.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Lung Cancer
Joan and the panel discuss the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Heart Valve Replacement
Joan discusses heart valve replacement, a procedure that is 94-97% effective.
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Alopecia Areata
Discussion on alopecia areata, one of the most requested topics from viewers every year.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Stress
Learn how stress affects our health and contributes to other mental health issues.
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Brain Health
Discussing what we can do to keep our brain healthy.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Vaccine Hesitancy
The panel discusses vaccine hesitancy which continues to be an issue in the US.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Coronavirus
Before the beginning of 2020, many people had never heard the word “coronavirus.”
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden
Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world.
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:46