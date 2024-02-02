Vaccine Hesitancy

Extras
We track “long-haulers” to learn more about the long-term health effects post-COVID.
Uncovering racial disparities in the treatment and health outcomes for women of color.
The panel discusess antibiotic resistance, a threat to global health and food security.
The panel discusses stopping pre-diabetes from turning into full-fledged diabetes.
Joan and the panel discuss the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.
Learn how stress affects our health and contributes to other mental health issues.
Joan discusses heart valve replacement, a procedure that is 94-97% effective.
Discussion on alopecia areata, one of the most requested topics from viewers every year.
Discussing what we can do to keep our brain healthy.
Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden Season 18
-
Second Opinion with Joan Lunden Season 17
Discussing what we can do to keep our brain healthy.
We track “long-haulers” to learn more about the long-term health effects post-COVID.
Uncovering racial disparities in the treatment and health outcomes for women of color.
The panel discusess antibiotic resistance, a threat to global health and food security.
Joan and the panel discuss the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.
Joan discusses heart valve replacement, a procedure that is 94-97% effective.
Discussion on alopecia areata, one of the most requested topics from viewers every year.
The panel discusses stopping pre-diabetes from turning into full-fledged diabetes.
Learn how stress affects our health and contributes to other mental health issues.
Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world.