We track “long-haulers” to learn more about the long-term health effects post-COVID.
Uncovering racial disparities in the treatment and health outcomes for women of color.
The panel discusess antibiotic resistance, a threat to global health and food security.
The panel discusses stopping pre-diabetes from turning into full-fledged diabetes.
Joan and the panel discuss the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.
Joan discusses heart valve replacement, a procedure that is 94-97% effective.
Discussion on alopecia areata, one of the most requested topics from viewers every year.
Discussing what we can do to keep our brain healthy.
The panel discusses vaccine hesitancy which continues to be an issue in the US.
Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world.
The spouse of the cancer patient feels the impact of the diagnosis.