100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Subcultured

Lessons From Women in Graffiti Who Overcame Adversity

Season 1 Episode 8 | 12m 28s

Women graffiti writers have been pioneers in the modern graffiti movement since its origin over 50 years ago. Host Josef Lorenzo meets graffiti legends and learns about how graffiti began as an art form of rebellion started by teenagers in Philadelphia and New York City. Graffiti itself is closely tied to hip-hop culture which began in the Bronx during the 1970s.

Aired: 08/16/22
Extras
Watch 12:35
Subcultured
Witches Are Taking Over the Internet: Here's Why
Learn about witchcraft's online popularity from a psychic medium, a rootworker & a bruja.
Episode: S1 E12 | 12:35
Watch 11:40
Subcultured
Why Are Furries Misunderstood?
Meet furries from New York and in VR to find out what it means to be a furry.
Episode: S1 E11 | 11:40
Watch 10:38
Subcultured
A Secret Renaissance Faire Takes Costumes to the Next Level
William Swift and his fully-costumed, immersive underground renaissance festival.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:38
Watch 9:17
Subcultured
Why Is Stan Twitter So Influential? Meet Nicki Minaj’s Fans
Josef Lorenzo meets with the stans of Nicki Minaj, more commonly known as the Barbz.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:17
Watch 12:55
Subcultured
Why Have UFOs Gained Mainstream Traction?
Meets members of the UFO community to find out why UFOs gained mainstream traction.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:55
Watch 9:59
Subcultured
How These Skaters in Central Park Kept Roller Skating Alive
Roller skating is making a comeback! Meet the Central Park Dance Skaters.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:59
Watch 11:05
Subcultured
Unwrapping ASMR: Can Sound Triggers Help You Relax?
Come explore the world of ASMR and learn more about this audible fascination.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:05
Watch 12:45
Subcultured
I Went Clubbing in Virtual Reality: Raves of the Metaverse
Meet the creatives that invented an underground dance scene in the metaverse.
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:45
Watch 9:01
Subcultured
How Did Anime Go From Geek to Cool?
Experience the anime fandom, cosplay, and how the genre suddenly became so cool.
Episode: S1 E3 | 9:01
Watch 9:41
Subcultured
How Is the Gay Rodeo Different?
Learn about the origins of the gay rodeo, the fierce competition and its future.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:41
Latest Episodes
Watch 12:35
Subcultured
Witches Are Taking Over the Internet: Here's Why
Learn about witchcraft's online popularity from a psychic medium, a rootworker & a bruja.
Episode: S1 E12 | 12:35
Watch 11:40
Subcultured
Why Are Furries Misunderstood?
Meet furries from New York and in VR to find out what it means to be a furry.
Episode: S1 E11 | 11:40
Watch 10:38
Subcultured
A Secret Renaissance Faire Takes Costumes to the Next Level
William Swift and his fully-costumed, immersive underground renaissance festival.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:38
Watch 9:17
Subcultured
Why Is Stan Twitter So Influential? Meet Nicki Minaj’s Fans
Josef Lorenzo meets with the stans of Nicki Minaj, more commonly known as the Barbz.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:17
Watch 12:55
Subcultured
Why Have UFOs Gained Mainstream Traction?
Meets members of the UFO community to find out why UFOs gained mainstream traction.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:55
Watch 9:59
Subcultured
How These Skaters in Central Park Kept Roller Skating Alive
Roller skating is making a comeback! Meet the Central Park Dance Skaters.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:59
Watch 11:05
Subcultured
Unwrapping ASMR: Can Sound Triggers Help You Relax?
Come explore the world of ASMR and learn more about this audible fascination.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:05
Watch 12:45
Subcultured
I Went Clubbing in Virtual Reality: Raves of the Metaverse
Meet the creatives that invented an underground dance scene in the metaverse.
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:45
Watch 9:01
Subcultured
How Did Anime Go From Geek to Cool?
Experience the anime fandom, cosplay, and how the genre suddenly became so cool.
Episode: S1 E3 | 9:01
Watch 9:41
Subcultured
How Is the Gay Rodeo Different?
Learn about the origins of the gay rodeo, the fierce competition and its future.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:41