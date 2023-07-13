Winifred starts divorce proceedings against Dartie. Soames is lonely and bitter about the past and wants an heir. Soames visits Irene and tries to force her to return. Terrified, she flees to Paris. Jolyon visits and they fall in love. Soames hires a private investigator to follow Irene. Jolly and Val enlist to go and fight in the Boer war, meanwhile Dartie returns.