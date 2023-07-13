Extras
Fleur arrives at Jon's cottage. Soames confronts Annette, but she is unrepentant.
Jon and Fleur travel home together. Meanwhile, Soames has plans for Fleur--a house party.
Fleur breaks the news to Soames that she is in love with Jon. Will they get his blessing?
Soames arranges a weekend party for Fleur and they travel to London for new clothes.
Soames and his family are preparing to go to London for Aunt Hester’s birthday party.
Soames is forced to choose between the life of his baby and that of his wife.
James is desperate for a grandson, but Annette’s pregnancy does not proceed easily.
Irene runs away. Soames comes to terms with losing her. Old Jolyon reunites with Irene.
Irene and Bosinney plan to run away together, setting off a tragic series of events.
Winifred starts divorce proceedings against Dartie. Soames tries to force Irene to return.
