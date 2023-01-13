Episode 17

Extras
Mr. Da Silva plans to travel to Madrid for an exclusive dinner party.
Sira decides to help Paquita.
Da Silva wants to see Sira before he leaves for Madrid.
As Sira compiles her information, Rosalinda stops by the hotel with startling news.
Sira finds out that Manuel is dealing with the Germans.
Sira and Rosalinda come up with a plan to warn Marcus.
Beigbeder tells Sira he’s been relieved of his duties.
Sira meets the agent for the Madrid Secret Service who offers her a new identity.
Sira and Marcus decide to steal the debt documents of one of the shop's customer's.
Sira opens an exclusive shop in Tetouan.
