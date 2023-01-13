Episode 12

Extras
As Sira compiles her information, Rosalinda stops by the hotel with startling news.
Sira visits Hilgarth to tell him about the tungsten mines.
Beigbeder tells Sira he’s been relieved of his duties.
Sira decides to help Paquita.
Sira meets the agent for the Madrid Secret Service who offers her a new identity.
Da Silva wants to see Sira before he leaves for Madrid.
Sira finds out that Manuel is dealing with the Germans.
Sira and Rosalinda come up with a plan to warn Marcus.
Sira and Marcus decide to steal the debt documents of one of the shop's customer's.
Vazquez takes Sira to stay with Candelaria, an eccentric woman.
Sira and Jamila work together to make a last-minute miracle.
Rosalinda gets a reporter to help her mother escape.
Sira becomes attracted to Marcus; Rosalinda’s husband returns to her.
