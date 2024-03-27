Chapter 8: Catherine

Extras
A disturbing discovery is made at Bosco’s house revealing his hidden obsession.
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
Laura and Victor must go to new lengths to find the true culprit.
Victor and Laura race to find the murder weapon before Carmen’s accomplices do.
The police search desperately for Nuria, and Laura and Victor are running out of time.
There is one piece of the puzzle left that Victor and Laura must find.
The police search for Ines’s ex. Carmen is sure Nuria knows something.
Alain's life is in grave danger. What are Mrs. Adela and nurse Marcos hiding?
All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
The nurse’s cadaver is discovered, and secrets are uncovered.
