Chapter 2: The Bear

Laura and Victor must go to new lengths to find the true culprit.
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
The police search for Ines’s ex. Carmen is sure Nuria knows something.
Victor and Laura race to find the murder weapon before Carmen’s accomplices do.
The police search desperately for Nuria, and Laura and Victor are running out of time.
The main suspect insists he is innocent, but the institution's reputation is at risk.
There is one piece of the puzzle left that Victor and Laura must find.
All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
The Commissioner’s accident leaves the team in check with no time to lose.
The team uncovers the substance used to drug the victims, which leads to a surprise.
